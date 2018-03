Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- More protection is coming to the streets of Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor Tony George swore in four new police officers Friday morning at City Hall.

Officers Samuel Davis, Gregory Perez, Michael Dennis, and James Sheridan are now members of the force.

Two of the officers will start Monday. The other two still need to complete certification at Lackawanna College before hitting the beat in Wilkes-Barre.