Toohil Files PFA Against Fellow State Representative

Toohil filed the PFA on Friday in Luzerne County. It was granted by a county judge.

The allegation comes in a protection from abuse order filed by Toohil against Miccarelli.

State Rep. Tarah Toohil is claiming in court papers that fellow lawmaker, House Republican Nick Miccarelli from Delaware County, threatened to kill her and himself.

Toohil alleges Miccarelli, her ex-boyfriend and a five-term incumbent from the Philadelphia suburbs, pointed a gun at her and threatened a murder-suicide back in 2012.

Toohil wrote in the PFA: "I have been silent for fear that when this story is released he will kill me, himself and others."

In a statement, Miccarelli denies the allegations saying quote: "Rep. Tarah Toohil's request of a Luzerne County judge for a protection from abuse (PFA) order from Rep. Nick Miccarelli, a former boyfriend, is part of an ongoing smear campaign."

He goes on to say he "has done nothing wrong and will continue to fight these outrageous and baseless allegations."

Toohil's attorney tells Newswatch 16 Toohil is not expected to comment until next week but did confirm the PFA was filed.