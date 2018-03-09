Students Show Off Creative Science Skills in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Students got the ball rolling at Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad competition. You could tell that the IQ levels were flying high.

For one student, immersing himself in science and technology is all about the bigger picture.

"We like to apply what we have learned throughout the years of science Olympiad and be able to apply them to a career and college later on in life and be able to use that for your career and apply that to what you're doing," said Drew Lojewski, a ninth grader at Dallas High School.

And although the competitions can bring on butterflies, the end result is worth the jitters.

"When you first get out here it's kind of nerve-wracking because you're nervous you're not going to do good or something like that, but once you're done with it, you're like 'Oh, yeah, I crushed that.' I can't wait for the award!" said Helen Brackel, Harlan Rowe M.S. seventh grader.

Now some of these students work on these projects for months. Although they're laser-focused during the competition, they tell us that it's important to establish relationships with other competitors and of course, have some fun.

"I got stuff in here. It's stuff for a lab for one of my projects," said Nik Slivinski, a ninth grader at Wyoming Valley West.

"No. So I was trying to take the motor off and it snapped and it got caught in my hair and it decided to tangle up with it but Alyssa saved my hair from getting ripped out," said Abigail Plouse, a tenth grader at Athens Area High School.

Maybe next year, Abigail will bring a scrunchie.

Below is a list of all the winners at Friday's competition.

Winners – Division B (Middle School):

1st – Harlan Rowe Middle School

2nd – Abington Heights Middle School

3rd – Dallas Middle School

4th – Wayne Highlands Middle School

5th – Wilkes-Barre Academy

Winners – Division C (High School):

1st – Abington Heights High School

2nd – North Pocono High School

3rd – Stroudsburg High School

4th – Wyoming Area Secondary Center

5th – Wallenpaupack Area High School

6th – Athens Area High School