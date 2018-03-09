Men Admit to Deer Poaching is Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSON TOWNSHIP -- Two men from Mississippi admitted poaching deer in Susquehanna County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission cited the men, who are in the area working for the natural gas industry, with killing three deer in January near Gibson.

Game officials say the men baited the deer with corn and shot them at night.

Both men pleaded guilty and were fined $5,000. They will also lose hunting privileges in Pennsylvania and Mississippi for several years.