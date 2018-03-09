× Man With Checkered Past Charged With Breaking Into Convenience Store Twice In One Week

HAZLETON — A man is locked up in Luzerne County, charged with breaking into a convenience store not once but twice in one week.

Hazleton police arrested Otto McNab this morning after that second break-in early this morning.

But it’s not his first run-in with the law.

Otto McNab is facing several charges in Luzerne County, including felony counts of burglary and theft by taking.

Hazleton police say McNab broke into the Groceries Plus convenience store on North Vine Street twice in one week.

The first break-in happened on March 1st with McNab getting away with $3,000 in cash.

Cashier Patrick Patel says Hazleton police are looking to see if a now-former employee helped McNab because McNab allegedly got keys from her to get inside.

“Past employee, got the keys from her, that’s what he said,” said Patel. “Whenever we saw him, he used to hang around her in the store, that’s how we know him, they used to smoke here outside together.”

“Unbelievable, we’re in Hazleton, it’s bad. The cops just have their hands full,” said a customer of Groceries Plus who didn’t want to give her name.

The second break-in happened around 2:30 this morning; McNab left empty-handed.

Police tracked him to a nearby house on Alter Street.

Police say while they waited for McNab to come out, he was calling 911 as a tip caller, saying McNab was at a different location, trying to divert officers.

Officers took McNab into custody when he left the house.

“Thank god they got him so it`s good for us, now we can sleep good,” said Patel.

But this isn’t McNab’s first run-in with the law, both as a victim and a suspect.

In February 2011, police say two men broke into McNab’s home in Butler Township, shot him and took a large amount of cash.

Police say McNab was targeted by the pair.

Then in August of that year, police say McNab robbed a bank in Sugarloaf Township by saying he had a bomb.

His girlfriend discovered what he did; she made him take the money back.

McNab was later arrested at his home.

Otto McNab is being held at the Luzerne County Prison, unable to post bail.

He has a court appearance set for March 21st.