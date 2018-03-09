× Kit-Kat Production Expanding in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP Lovers of chocolate, rejoice! a brand new Kit-Kat manufacturing line is coming to the Hazleton area, which will open up new jobs for folks in Luzerne County

The Hershey company broke ground Friday on the expansion project.

This brand new manufacturing line is scheduled to be up and running by the end of the year.

Hersey’s says the increase in Kit-Kat production will mean more than 100 new jobs.

Kit Kat manufacturing plant is coming to the Hazleton area. This $60 million investment by the Hershey Company will create more than 100 jobs pic.twitter.com/ebHAuvjP45 — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 9, 2018

Chocolate lovers here and around the world know the name Hershey’s. The company’s Kit-Kat bars are a staple. The crispy wafers covered with chocolate serve as the perfect break for many.

Now, thanks to a $60 million expansion project, the Hershey company plans to make even more Kit-Kat bars at its plant in the Humboldt Industrial

“I think for this community, it’s important because these are great, high-paying jobs. And the employees here should be very proud that we have extreme confidence. This is a hard-working community that we’re confident that investing here will get a high return,” said Todd Tillemans, Hershey’s U.S. president.

This expansion project will bring more than 100 jobs to the Hazleton area. Kit-Kat is also close to becoming the Hershey company’s next $1 billion brand.

That sales figure is what Kit-Kat brings in annually. The new production jobs in Hazle Township are expected to pay between $17 and $22 an hour.

“It’s the best manufacturer in the world, so to have that here in greater Hazleton, in the (Interstate )81 corridor, where we’re creating thousands of manufacturing jobs, over 15,000 manufacturing jobs from Hazleton to Pittston. Hershey is leading the way,” said State Sen. John Yudichak, (D) 14th District.

Current workers tell Newswatch 16 that they’re excited about the Kit-Kat line expanding.

“It says a lot about what they believe that we’re doing here in Hazleton. It’s a great feeling to knowing that your job is secure because they believe in us and it helps us believe in ourselves, too,” Victoria Butala said.

You can start applying for these jobs now by clicking here.