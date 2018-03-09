× Guilty Plea in Abuse of Corpse Case in Wayne County

HONESDALE — A woman pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and theft in Wayne County on Friday.

Moira Richey was arrested last year after she forged her deceased mother’s name and withdrew money from her bank account, after her mother’s death.

Richey had been staying at the Harvest Inn Bed and Breakfast in Honesdale with her mother Patricia. Troopers say she was staying there even after her mother died and her body decomposed.

Sentencing for Richey has been scheduled for May in Wayne County.