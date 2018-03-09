Guilty Plea in Abuse of Corpse Case in Wayne County

Posted 4:42 pm, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41PM, March 9, 2018

HONESDALE — A woman pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and theft in Wayne County on Friday.

Moira Richey was arrested last year after she forged her deceased mother’s name and withdrew money from her bank account, after her mother’s death.

Richey had been staying at the Harvest Inn Bed and Breakfast in Honesdale with her mother Patricia. Troopers say she was staying there even after her mother died and her body decomposed.

Sentencing for Richey has been scheduled for May in Wayne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s