FREELAND -- Fire damaged home in Luzerne County Friday morning.

It started just before 7 a.m. in a double-block home in the 900 block of Pine Street in Freeland.

The family was home at the time and was able to get out.

Dogs in the other side also able to get out safely.

The right side home is gutted. The left side had water damage.

The fire chief said the cause has not been determined.