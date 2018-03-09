× DEP Investigating Smoke Coming from New Power Plant in Lackawanna County

JESSUP — The DEP is investigating reports of a yellow plume of smoke coming from the site of a new power plant being built in Lackawanna County.

The smoke was spotted Tuesday at the Lackawanna County Energy Center Project in Jessup.

State officials tell Newswatch 16 air quality tests detected nitrogen oxide but no ammonia.

Invenergy, the company building the natural gas fired power plant, says the smoke came from turbines that were being cleaned.

The DEP says it has not yet decided if Invenergy will face any consequences.