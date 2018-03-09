Burlington Making Move ‘Down The Line’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- A popular retailer in Lackawanna County is moving a few miles down the road.

That means good news for some Burlington shoppers and bad news for others. It all depends on where they live.

Burlington has been an anchor in a shopping plaza along Business Route 6 in Eynon for many years. But, Burlington plans to move the business closer to the bigger shopping hub in Lackawanna County: Dickson City.

Newswatch 16 spoke with shoppers from Carbondale and Waymart who say the Burlington is conveniently located in Eynon.

It's going to be in a recently vacated store, the former Dick's Sporting Goods on Commerce Boulevard. A sign in the plaza is advertising the move and new jobs.

Dickson City Borough has approved plans for Burlington to renovate the former Dick`s space. But, there`s no timeline for when construction could begin.

Officials with Burlington say plans are to open the new store this fall.

It will be more convenient for Bethany Cross of Clarks Summit, who only visits when she needs to make a special trip.

"I wouldn`t have to, I could go there and TJ Maxx, I like TJ Maxx and Home Goods too, so that would be nice," she said.

Burlington has not said when the store in Eynon will close.