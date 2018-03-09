× BB&T Sets Closing Date For Saint Clair Branch

SAINT CLAIR — People walking in and out of the BB&T on North Second Street will soon be a thing of the past in Saint Clair.

The bank had announced this branch in Saint Clair is closing and moving to Pottsville.

“It is going to be an inconvenience to find another branch or go to Pottsville for me it will add 25 minutes to my day,” said Michael Barletta.

BB&T bank officials tell Newswatch 16 more people are using online banking, so fewer “brick and mortar” locations are needed.

But to some customers, mobile banking cannot replace a friendly face especially at a bank branch within walking distance.

“I work right down the street. It is very convenient to come here because the parking is good, the people are good. It is a shame they are closing,” John Petritsch.

A Few of My Favorite Things, a consignment store, is right across the street from the soon-to-be-closed BB&T.

Employees there are concerned what the bank closing could mean for downtown business.

“Sometimes we have customers who go to the bank and they come over here and have a few extra bucks, but now without a bank, hopefully, it won’t affect business,” Shannon Zepnikowski.

BB&T officials tell Newswatch 16 the Saint Clair branch will close in mid-May.