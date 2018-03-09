Award Given Out on the Eve of Parade Day in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Folks gathered at a popular bar in Scranton for an event that is seen as the kick-off to the St. Patrick's festivities.

The annual Quiet Man Award was handed out on the eve of parade day at the Dugout.

The recipient this year was Ed Connors, a lifelong Scranton native, who worked as a postal carrier for 30 plus years.

Founders say the ceremony is named after the 1952 John Wayne movie, The Quiet Man, since it's about a man who leaves home but returns.

"Very significant. What happens is we wanted to keep it in our neighborhood. Jeff and Lisa, the owners here of the Dugout make a family, a very friendly place. Wonderful to see so many people come back here from out of town, just to be here with us is wonderful," said Brian Dixon, Quiet founder.

Dixon, the founder, was also honored for his role in creating and hosting the award ceremony in Scranton.