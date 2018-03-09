16 To The Rescue: Megan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we travel to Bradford County.

Megan is a 4-year-old pit mix, located at Animal Care Sanctuary near East Smithfield. She's been calling this place home for more than three years.

"She is the biggest lover in the world and I wish everyone could see her that way because she wouldn't be here," said Kendall Taylor.

Megan has some possible sight and hearing issues, which makes her wary of new people.

"She gets very reactive out of fear. We do believe it's because she can't see well."

But don't let that deter you. Megan certainly has a sweet and playful side.

"She does react to new people and that turns people away but once you get to know her, she loves to play, she loves to snuggle, she loves to give kisses, even though they're rough sometimes."

The best kind of home for her is a seasoned one with no animals or children.

"We do recommend she goes to a home with an experienced handler because she does have some issues with strangers. A calmer household would be best."

This gal loves frolicking in the snow, taking walks in the wilderness, and showing off.

Megan will need to meet you a few times before she feels safe enough to go home with you. Workers say she really is charming, you just have to give her a chance.

"I really hope that someone out there sees this and they wish to take on the task of Megan because she deserves the world."

If you are interested in adopting Megan, contact Animal Care Sanctuary.

