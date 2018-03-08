School Closings And Delays

University of Scranton Lady Royals preps

Posted 10:39 pm, March 8, 2018, by

The University of Scranton host the NCAA D3 Women's Sectionals this weekend.  Scranton plays Bowdoin on Friday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s