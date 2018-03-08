Two Drivers Hurt in Lackawanna County Crash
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lackawanna County.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 435 in Covington Township, near Daleville.
The fire chief said an SUV turning onto Jubilee Road slid into the center lane and hit a truck head-on that was pulling out of a towing company.
The chief believes road conditions played a part in the crash.
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
The chief says road conditions played a part in the crash. I believe speed and human error played the whole part in the crash. Why do we blame snow, ice etc. all the time? They didn’t cause anything! That’s like saying a gun killed somebody.