School Closings And Delays

Two Drivers Hurt in Lackawanna County Crash

Posted 9:57 am, March 8, 2018, by

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 435 in Covington Township, near Daleville.

The fire chief said an SUV turning onto Jubilee Road slid into the center lane and hit a truck head-on that was pulling out of a towing company.

The chief believes road conditions played a part in the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Shifty Biscuits

    The chief says road conditions played a part in the crash. I believe speed and human error played the whole part in the crash. Why do we blame snow, ice etc. all the time? They didn’t cause anything! That’s like saying a gun killed somebody.

    Reply Report comment