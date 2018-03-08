School Closings And Delays

State Double ‘A’ Wrestling round one

The first round of the State Wrestling Championships went relatively well for our local guys who went 27-23 against their competition.  Sheldon Seymour of Troy, Jaret Lane from Southern Columbia, AJ Burkhardt of Athens, Benton's Cole Rhone, Wyalusing Valley's Creighton Edsell, and Mahanoy Area's Matt Lewandowski advanced to round two after wins.

