The first round of the State Wrestling Championships went relatively well for our local guys who went 27-23 against their competition. Sheldon Seymour of Troy, Jaret Lane from Southern Columbia, AJ Burkhardt of Athens, Benton's Cole Rhone, Wyalusing Valley's Creighton Edsell, and Mahanoy Area's Matt Lewandowski advanced to round two after wins.
State Double ‘A’ Wrestling round one
-
Ryan Chulada on Wrestling Duals
-
State wrestling ‘AA’ upper weights
-
Southern Columbia Takes Second at State Duals
-
Gavin Hoffman Montoursville wrestler
-
District IV Wrestling Championships
-
-
District Two Wrestling Championships
-
Holy Cross boys basketball
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships
-
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin vs Tunkhannock Wrestling
-
Honesdale vs Reynolds wrestling Duals
-
-
Coach Accused of Stealing Thousands from Wrestling Club
-
Wyalusing Wrestling Finding Success This Season
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Moves On to Individuals