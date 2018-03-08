State Double ‘A’ Wrestling round one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first round of the State Wrestling Championships went relatively well for our local guys who went 27-23 against their competition. Sheldon Seymour of Troy, Jaret Lane from Southern Columbia, AJ Burkhardt of Athens, Benton's Cole Rhone, Wyalusing Valley's Creighton Edsell, and Mahanoy Area's Matt Lewandowski advanced to round two after wins.