Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- While many adults spent the day Wednesday digging out, kids were having fun!

Newswatch 16 found kids sledding down this hill at McDade Park in Scranton enjoying a day off from school.

Even some grown-ups took part in the fun.

One narrowly missing our photographer Jeff Felkowski here.

He's okay and insists all came away injury free here at the park in Lackawanna County.