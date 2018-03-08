Monroe County Bouncing Back from the Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- People and businesses are finding their way back to normal after two snow storms pummeled the Poconos in less than a week.

In Stroudsburg, power was restored to many homes and businesses earlier this week, but near Marshalls Creek, the power is only just starting to be restored. Now, people and businesses are working to bounce back.

Inside Mignosi's Super Foodtown in Middle Smithfield Township, the lights are back on and power is fully restored. A manager at the grocery store near Marshalls Creek says the store has been struggling since last Friday.

"With all the perishable ​items and other stuff, a lot of it, unfortunately, went to waste. But you gotta do what you gotta do. It's part of the business, unfortunately," David Chow said.

Power started to come back on for many homes and businesses in this part of Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, people are trying to stock back up on what they lost.

"We got our power back on a few days ago, now we are shopping and you can tell the store has been very busy. Hopefully, the weather will hold up over the weekend and get things cleaned up and go on from there," Mark Ahmed said.

"It wears you out mentally and physically, trying to go and get water from the drains or using melted snow just to flush the toilet," said Catherine Napoli.

Managers at a grocery store tell us they are slowly but surely getting back to normal. They still have empty freezer cases but deliveries are on the way.

"It will probably be a few more days until we can get back to 100 percent, getting our shelves full and back to normal," Chow said.

But for some, normal is still some time away.

Robin Boyd from Saw Creek says she is still without power.

"I am happy to see that these places are open so at least we can come and get something, but still, you don't have no power to cook it. So, it's like useless. You can't use a microwave to heat anything up so, basically, we are still in the dark," Boyd said.