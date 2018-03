BLOOMSBURG — A man who admitted killing his roommate in Columbia County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Cea Jay Chattin was sentenced Thursday for the shooting death of Bryan Harris of Benton in 2015.

Before the shooting, troopers believe Chattin broke into Harris’ parents’ home and stole guns.

In January, Chattin pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder.

41.003305 -76.457236