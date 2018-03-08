A avalanche of snowstorms has put the High School sports season behind schedule. Holy Cross is in the gym-for baseball. That is not the way the game is to be played.
Late start to spring sports season
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Holy Cross for Lackawanna League Division 3 Title
-
Dunmore @ Holy Cross girls basketball
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
Holy Redeemer Beats Holy Cross in District Semifinals
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
-
Holy Cross Tops Old Forge In District II “AA” Tournament
-
Bucknell vs Holy Cross women’s basketball
-
Holy Cross boys basketball wins first half Title
-
Holy Cross Boys Beat Mid Valley in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Holy Redeemer on the District playoffs
-
-
Holy Cross boys basketball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament