School Closings And Delays

Late start to spring sports season

Posted 6:18 pm, March 8, 2018, by

A avalanche of snowstorms has put the High School sports season behind schedule.  Holy Cross is in the gym-for baseball.  That is not the way the game is to be played.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s