King’s College Gym Closed After Fumes Filled the Building

WILKES-BARRE --Eight employees from King's College were sent to the hospital for evaluation after noxious fumes were found near the pool.

Fire officials told Newswatch 16 while they are still unsure of what caused the leak, they were able to successfully turn it off.

The college says the building is currently being vented and professionals have been called in to further investigate the cause of the fumes.

The gym and annex at the college are closed until further notice after the incident in Luzerne County.