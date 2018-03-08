Fire Rips Through Home in Carbon County
EAST SIDE BOROUGH — A fire at a home in Carbon County kept firefighters busy for most of the afternoon on Thursday.
The fire along River Street sparked around 4 p.m. in the back of the home.
According to fire officials, everyone got out okay but a few family members were checked out and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fire officials told Newswatch 16 a state police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire in Carbon County.
41.061880 -75.769186