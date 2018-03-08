× Fire Rips Through Home in Carbon County

EAST SIDE BOROUGH — A fire at a home in Carbon County kept firefighters busy for most of the afternoon on Thursday.

The fire along River Street sparked around 4 p.m. in the back of the home.

According to fire officials, everyone got out okay but a few family members were checked out and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials told Newswatch 16 a state police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire in Carbon County.