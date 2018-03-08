Controversial Concert Coming to Scranton on Parade Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A controversial rapper makes his return to our area and extra police officers are being called in to keep an eye on the concert.

Internationally known rapper "Uncle Murda" is set to return to our area for a concert Saturday in Scranton.

He's seen as controversial because some of his lyrics suggest violence against police officers.

Scranton police say they plan to have an increased presence at the show in the city's north end.

Club Vibe is inside what many may remember as the former Castle Restaurant in north Scranton. Rapper Uncle Murda is scheduled to perform there Saturday night.

Scranton police say they will be there, even after the city's St. Patrick's Parade, one of their busiest days of the year.

A poster advertising Uncle Murda's return to our area is posted in the door of Club Vibe on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

One of the rapper's most popular songs is about police shootings of unarmed black men across the country. In the song "Hands Up," Uncle Murda raps about violence against police officers.

We spoke to the owner of Club Vibe. He told Newswatch 16 he's expecting a few hundred people for the show and has his own security for the event. He's aware the controversy Uncle Murda brings but doesn't expect any problems.

"It's just controversy, it's like Eminem, you know what I'm trying to say? He says things crazy but it doesn't mean it's going to happen. To my knowledge, for me, and I've been in the business 30 years, most of the time it's hype, it's not all about the drama and everything, it's just hype," said owner Kevin McCarty.

Other business owners in Scranton's north end told Newswatch 16 they are concerned about possible violence Saturday night.

Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano says there will already be extra police in the city because of the st. Patrick's Parade earlier in the day. Those extra officers will stay on into the night and patrol the area around Club Vibe.

"He certainly has a right to do that event. We have an obligation to make sure everything is safe over there. we will have extra personnel to make sure that is happening," the chief said.