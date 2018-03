Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frances McDormand took home the Best Actress award at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

In 1997, she won an Oscar for Best Actress in the film "Fargo."

Newswatch 16's Steve Wiczek met with her parents in Columbia County after that big win.

That story is this edition of the Video Vault.