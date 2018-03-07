Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Carbon County to meet Austy Bott, he makes award winning Jordan yelper style turkey calls right out of his home. Plus we'll enjoy the day at Lackawanna State Park for their annual winterfest, complete with some safety tips for you in case you ever fell through the ice. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on POL: Austy Bott Custom Turkey Calls and Lackawanna Winterfest
