Snow Slows Drivers in Luzerne County

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP — The timing of the snowfall Wednesday allowed many drivers in Luzerne County to travel on the roadways without too much trouble.

On Interstate 81north near Nuangola, the roads were just a little wet around 10:30 a.m. without a flurry in the sky.

“The drive has been really good. We were supposed to drive tomorrow but thought we should get out a little earlier, so we came down today. Especially with the tractor-trailers being off the highways, that has made our drive really easy today,” said Lori Hayhow of Connecticut.

“I’m very thankful. I have my two kids in the car with me. We’re going to Orlando, so I’m glad it’s not as bad as they were saying,” said Canadian Dylan Karu.

Snow later in the morning combined with travel restrictions on Interstate 84 left one truck driver stuck at Blue Ridge Plaza since early in the morning.

“I’ve been stuck here since like 5-something this morning. I’m trying to head up I-84, but they have a ban on the highway. Trying to head back home, but I’m sitting here waiting, so I don’t know when I’ll be able to leave,” said Antorio Bond of Tennessee.

As the snow continued to fall and accumulate, so did the waiting time for truck drivers at truck stops. One professional driver we spoke with has no problem with that. He thinks that the restrictions on interstates were a great idea.

“Saves a lot of people from sliding and having wrecks, people getting hurt. You know how people are. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour in these weather conditions and they don’t know anything about that. They just keep on going,” said driver David Sciaretta.

Snow and driving is scary even for those who do it for a living.

“It makes you feel a little uneasy. It gives you that queasy feeling. We do it for a living, so we’re used to it. You kind of just take your time, know you’re going to be here long, try to say safe and get home to your family,” said Matt Morlock.