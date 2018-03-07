× Plow Drivers Work Around the Clock in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Hazleton city plow drivers worked to clear snow-covered roads Wednesday.

The city had about a dozen plows out. The drivers took turns taking 12-hour shifts. One of the city’s plow drivers, John Tunnessen, has driven a plow for nearly two decades.

“It’s not bad right now,” Tunnessen said. “We didn’t get what they called. So, it’s really just starting to come down now.”

While there were plenty of people who had to work through the snow day, Newswatch 16 found many others who got to relax while the snow fell. Cusat’s Cafe on Alter Street was busy.

“(It’s a) little escape from the weather, (to) stay warm,” Cusat’s Cafe bartender Joey Lamont said. “Whatever it takes.”

“I’m retired,” David Alden of Hazleton said. “I live a couple blocks away and I just come out and have a couple of beers go home and relax.”

Back out on the roads, Tunnessen has advice for the drivers on the roads while he’s working.

“Try and stay out of our way,” Tunnessen said. “We can only go so far, so fast and we’ll get to your house or where ever you’re at. But, if you impede us, you’re holding us up from getting to somebody else too.”

He also wants drivers to be sure to park on the correct side of the street so the plows can make it through.