Patrick Hall Powerlifter

Coughlin and East Stroudsburg University graduate Patrick Hall won the XPC Super Heavyweight Powerlifting event at Columbus, Ohio last weekend. Hall did 865 lbs, in the Squat, 750 lbs in the Dead Lift and 450 pounds in the Bench.
