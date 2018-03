× Part of I-80 Closed by Truck Crash

A section of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County is closed by a rig wreck.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from the Mountain Top/Hazleton exit (262) and the White Haven Freeland exit (273) because of the crash.

The truck crashed on a portion of I-80 that currently has a truck ban in place, according to PennDOT.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long the highway will be closed.

Get real-time traffic information at WNEP Traffic Tracker.