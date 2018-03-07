Helping Teens Make Good Decisions in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was all about making good decisions for some teens in Lycoming County on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, and the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition held its 28th annual spring SADD conference in Williamsport at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Over 250 students, advisors, and volunteers took part in a full day of presentations and activities about mental health issues, and even the opioid epidemic.

The hope of the program is to create youth leaders who can help tackle those issues within their communities and schools.