Flames Engulf Home in Schuylkill County

WALKER TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters were called to the home on Gameland Drive near Tamaqua around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Several fire departments have been called in to help battle the blaze.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.