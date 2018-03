Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A dog and pet pot-bellied pig survived flames at a home in Luzerne County.

Someone who lives there came home to find the place on Bear Creek Boulevard near Wilkes-Barre filled with smoke around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

He rushed in and saved his pets.

Two other people lived there but they weren't home at the time.

There is no cause yet of the fire here in Luzerne County.