Couple Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for Child's Death

LOCK HAVEN — A couple in Clinton County is facing charges in the death of their young son.

Steven Killion and Toni Baker are charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 2-year-old son died at a hospital in Lock Haven in May of 2017.

Authorities also charged the couple with neglecting Baker’s 14-year-old son.

Police have not said how the child died.