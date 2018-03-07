School Closings And Delays

Colgate vs Bucknell Men’s basketball

Bucknell battled Colgate in the Patriot League Men's basketball final.  It was the first time the Bison and Raiders met in the Patriot League title game. Nate Sestina came off the bench to score 16 points.  Tournament MVP Stephen Brown dominated the second half as the Bison blistered Colgate 83-54.  Back to Back Patriot League Championships for Bucknell.

