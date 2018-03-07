School Closings And Delays

Another Round of Snow in the Poconos

Posted 7:09 am, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05AM, March 7, 2018

MONROE COUNTY -- Old man winter is whacking our area for the second time in less than a week.

It looks like the places that got the most snow before are once again in the target zone.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is in the Mount Pocono area where more than six inches could fall on top of a foot and half still on the ground and some still don't have power.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the snow is light, but meteorologists say it will pick up later in the day.

The good news is snow totals are cut about in half, and wind gusts should not be as strong as Friday's storm.

Newswatch 16 found people filling up their gas tanks as a light snow fell.

But many are still concerned about power outages and falling trees.

Ryan Leckey has a look at the latest conditions.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s