Another Round of Snow in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Old man winter is whacking our area for the second time in less than a week.

It looks like the places that got the most snow before are once again in the target zone.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is in the Mount Pocono area where more than six inches could fall on top of a foot and half still on the ground and some still don't have power.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the snow is light, but meteorologists say it will pick up later in the day.

The good news is snow totals are cut about in half, and wind gusts should not be as strong as Friday's storm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newswatch 16 found people filling up their gas tanks as a light snow fell.

But many are still concerned about power outages and falling trees.

Ryan Leckey has a look at the latest conditions.