Worker Shocked by Power Line While Trimming Trees

MIDDLEBURG -- A man from Snyder County is in critical condition after he was shocked while trimming a tree.

According to police, Richard Jordan, 48, of Middleburg was trimming trees when his head brushed a power line.

Police say Jordan was trimming a tree at the intersection of East Market Street and East Willow Avenue in Middleburg. Jordan was in a bucket lift truck around 11 a.m. Tuesday when his head contacted a power line. Police say he fell out of the bucket and into the tree, and then fell about 20 feet to the ground.

This happened right outside District Judge Lori Hackenberg's office. Employees there called 911.

Friends say Jordan owns Jordan Tree Trimming, which is also in Middleburg.

Jordan was flown to Geisinger Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An employee from PPL was on scene writing up a report on what happened.

Traffic lights and power were out for about 45 minutes for roughly 500 PPL customers in the area.