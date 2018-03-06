× Travel Restrictions Listed as Winter Storm Looms

State officials are implementing travel restrictions on major roads in our area ahead of expected winter weather on Wednesday.

Beginning at midnight on Tuesday night, PennDOT will impose a ban on empty straight trucks, large combination vehicles (tandem trailers and double trailers), tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on:

Interstate 78 from the junction with Interstate 81 in Lebanon County to the New Jersey line.

I-80 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New Jersey line.

I-81 from the Maryland line to the New York State line.

I-84 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New York State line.

I-380 from the junction with Interstate 80 to the junction with Interstate 81.

At the same time, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will prohibit these vehicles from traveling the northeastern extension between the Lehigh Tunnel and Clarks Summit.

Additionally, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, all commercial vehicles will be banned on I-380 and I-84 within Pennsylvania.

Restrictions will remain in place as long as warranted through the storm. As conditions develop, speed restrictions and wider truck and vehicle bans will be considered on these routes.

See real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 Forecast here.