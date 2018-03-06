× Snow Storm Supplies Flying off Shelves in the Poconos

MOUNT POCONO — With another nor’easter on the way, many people stopped at Ace Hardware in Mount Pocono to stock up on snow storm supplies.

“Do it now. These people should have learned from the last time. Don’t try to do it during the storm. Get all the stuff you need now. Just stay home and stay off the roads,” said Bob Fendelander, Pocono Summit.

“We are getting coal for fires at the house, lantern oil, lanterns, and candles. Just to, the power is going to be going out,” said Kathryn Fitzgerald, Pocono Summit.

Inside the store, workers can be seen stocking shelves with a little bit of everything. Managers say it’s been non-stop with customers coming in and out.

“Anything to do with heating. We still have a lot of people in the area without power looking for generators, gas cans, just about anything you can imagine that you don’t have to plug into an electrical socket to get heat from,” said Kirk George, Ace Hardware.

It seems as though this time around, nobody is taking any chances on the winter storm.

“Yeah, it looks about right. Walmart was out. Everywhere was out yesterday,” said Nichole Stanford, Coolbaugh Township.

Nichole Stanford lives in A Pocono Country Place and came to pick up some rock salt and hopes it’s for the last time this winter.

“I can’t. I don’t even want to. It’s too much, way too much. I am done with winter now and summer is more than welcome,” said Stanford.