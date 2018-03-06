Poconos Prepare for Next Round of Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Less than a week after a nor'easter pummeled the Poconos, people here are preparing for round two.

In Middle Smithfield Township, many homes and businesses are still without power.

Road crews have been working non-stop since last Thursday.

"Crazy, very crazy. We went with hardly any sleep. We plowed and plowed and plowed, and when we were done plowing, we parked our trucks and went out, cleared trees, then cleared them again, and now we are getting ready for the next storm," said Gary VanHorn, Middle Smithfield Township.

At the township maintenance shed near Marshalls Creek, dozens of workers were filling up salt trucks and making repairs.

With upwards of 12 inches expected, no time is being wasted.

"We try to get a jump on things. We will come in as soon as it starts so we can get ahead of things a little bit," said VanHorn.

Not only are road crews getting ready for the next snow storm, warming stations are also preparing for people who might need some help.

Bags of ice and other supplies were brought to Country Club of the Poconos. People there are once again getting ready to hunker down.

"I can't believe we are getting more snow. I just wish, everyone is ready for summer, they really are. They are so tired of winter at this point and this is the last thing we need is another storm," said Kevin Dixon, Country Club of the Poconos.

"All I can do is buy more wood, keep the house warm and hope for the best. That's it. You got to go with the flow. Places like this that are opening up for us. They are good," Debbie Calicchio, Saw Creek.

In addition to PennDOT's ban of certain vehicles on interstates, borough officials all throughout Monroe County area also asking people to stay off the roads unless it's an emergency.