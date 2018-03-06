× Man Sent to Prison for Child Sex Assault

WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to sexual assault of an underage boy was sentenced Tuesday in Luzerne County.

Alexander Walski of Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in December to indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years of age and related charges.

Police say Walski performed sex acts on an underage boy beginning in 2016.

Investigators said Walski also provided the boy with drugs and alcohol, and he also had images of child porn on his cellphone.

