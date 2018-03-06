Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP -- It was a friendly face off on the hardwood in Luzerne County.

Teachers, students, even police officers laced up their sneakers to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The 10th annual Hoops for Hope was held at Crestwood High School in Mountain Top on Tuesday.

Teams made up of former and current Crestwood students as well teachers and coaches played against one another.

Local law enforcement officials also joined in.

"So it's basically a mix of competition and charity. Yes, we have a full bracket of six teams that will be competing tonight for a championship, but in reality, it's all about giving back to the American Cancer Society," said organizer Luke Mogrovski.

Money was raised through ticket and t-shirt sales as well as a basket raffle.