× Hazleton’s Mayor Wants to Lease Street Parking Spaces

HAZLETON — Hazleton’s mayor wants to lease parking spaces to alleviate parking issues and bring money into the city.

“We’re looking for outside-the-box thinking on revenue sources,” Hazleton’s Mayor Jeff Cusat said. “The state, under ACT 47, is predicting that we’re going to be about $400,000 short for this year and moving forward.”

Mayar Cusat said if a resident chooses to lease a space, a sign similar to a handicapped space sign will be placed in the spot. He believes leasing parking spaces would be most helpful during the winter when much of the streets are filled with snow.

“I’m sure other municipalities have the same problem, where during the winter, neighbors fight over who shovels out the spot and who parks in it, so this would alleviate all of that,” Cusat said.

Not everyone who lives in Hazleton is so sure about the mayor’s idea.

“I think it’s nuts,” Tom Warg of Hazleton said. “He’s got to be crazy. Like we don’t pay enough to this city.”

The mayor wants to charge $10 a month for the spots. The resident will be responsible for keeping others from parking there. The mayor plans to present the idea to the city council later this month.