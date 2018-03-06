× Governor Wolf Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Snow Storm

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf declared a State of Emergency Tuesday ahead of the coming snow storm expected to severely impact much of eastern Pennsylvania.

The governor said drivers are strongly encouraged to delay all unnecessary travel.

The State of Emergency was declared for the following counties: Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

“We are working with state agency partners to make sure county emergency management coordinators have quick and unfettered access to state resources as they’re needed. We also cannot emphasize enough the need for the public to take these storm warnings seriously, stay tuned to local media for weather updates and avoid any unnecessary travel,” the governor posted on Facebook.

The State of Emergency declaration allows the commonwealth to get resources where they are needed more quickly, and to get access to federal aid.

PennDOT has also issued travel restrictions on commercial vehicles on many area interstates.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Check the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.