Fight Leads to Stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A fight led to a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say a 22-year-old from Brooklyn, New York argued with a man from Luzerne on East Jackson Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say the New Yorker stabbed the victim, and a third person pushed the 22-year-old to the ground.

The man from Brooklyn is locked up.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.