Avoiding a Pricey Prom: Event Helps Students and Parents Save Big Bucks

It’s a way to have a blast at the ball without breaking the bank!

This stylish solution surrounds the annual Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA. During the actual event later this month, new or gently used prom dresses are up for grabs for $10.00.

Shoes, jewelry, purses, and wraps are also available for around the same price.

This week, organizers are asking folks to take a look in their closets and consider donating new or gently used prom gowns to the cause.

DRESS DROP – WHERE TO DONATE:

WHEN: Sunday, March 11

WHAT: Donate new or gently used prom gowns.

TIME: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Marketplace at Steamtown, Scranton (second floor across from Crunch Fitness)

CINDERELLA’S CLOSET – WHERE TO BUY PROM DRESSES:

WHEN: Wednesday, March 21

WHAT: Buy new or gently used prom gowns, shoes, and jewelry. Most items under $10.00

TIME: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Genetti Manor, Dickson City

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of this event.