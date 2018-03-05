Power Problems in Pike County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOHOLA -- Thousands are still without power in Pike County, and nearly half of those outages are in the Lackawaxen Township and Shohola areas. Some roads are not even passable because of downed trees and power lines. Roads that are passable are an obstacle course trying to get around the damage.

"I don't think we're going to get power back for a while, but I see them. They're doing their job, so we're all very grateful for that," Samantha Fredericks of Barryville said.

Shohola in Pike County is a ghost town. The bank and the post office remain closed.

"This bar that we're in is the only place open in town, pretty much. So we're all coming here and charging our phones," Fredericks explained.

Rohman's Pub in Shohola has a generator, so it has been the perfect place to stay warm, charge up, or even just a place to have some company.

"It's been boring. You don't want to go home unless you have a generator," Mike Haas of Greeley said.

Even the only gas station in Shohola is closed temporarily. Monday afternoon, the generator that was being used lost power.

"This is the local gas station. This is the place for information, for fuel, for everything," Kenny Fitzgerald of Shohola said.

Fitzgerald went home Monday night without gas for his generator.

The National Guard is sending a crew to repair the generator at the Exxon Station. Owners say they have plenty of fuel and supplies once they are back up and running. It's good news for this area, since another Nor'easter, and more snow is in the forecast.

"It means we'll be up here for a while. That's alright. We're fine with it. Just happy to help out," Steve Allen of Willbros T & D Utility Company said.

Allen has a crew of 47 linemen from Florida fixing downed power lines.

Crews are working 16-hour shifts to get the downed trees and power lines cleared before that next storm.

"The great thing is everybody comes out and helps everyone else. That's all I've seen from one end to the other," Fitzgerald said.

Shelters remain open at the Central Fire Department, Dingmans Volunteer Fire Department, and Bushkill Volunteer Fire Company. 911 service has also been restored in all of Pike County.