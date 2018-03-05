× Many in Monroe County Remain in the Dark

DELAWARE WATER GAP — Three days after getting slammed by a nor’easter, tens of thousands of people across the viewing area are still without power.

The borough of Delaware Water Gap remains under a state of emergency. Many residents and businesses are still without power days after the storm.

The borough looked like a ghost town Monday morning with “closed” and “no power” signs up in front of many businesses.

Borough officials were able to get a generator at the borough building and turned the place into a warming station for residents.

The mayor says lack of power wasn’t their only problem. They also had water issues.

The generator at the community’s water tower malfunctioned. It has since been repaired but the mayor is asking people to use water sparingly.

Some residents we spoke to say it hasn’t been easy and they hope to have power restored soon.

“Horrible,” said Tamera Kelly. “It’s been bad but manageable. The only good thing is that it’s not 2 degrees outside. I mean it is cold in our apartments but it is not freezing so we are managing and it is what it is.”

The mayor says he has been in contact with the utility companies but says workers there can’t commit to a date or time on when power might be restored.

The borough will remain in a state of emergency until power is restored.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.