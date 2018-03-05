Good Morning PA – Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs

The Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs is holding its annual fundraiser "Not Just Another Auction" on March 22, 2018 at 6pm at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. Funds help children fight hunger in Monroe County and Guatemala.
