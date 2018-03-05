Getting Gas During Power Outage in Pike County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Newswatch 16 found plenty of people getting their gas cans filled in Pike County.

The entire county was hammered by the storm, knocking out power to thousands.

At the Turkey Hill in Milford we found one woman getting gas to power her generator.

"I think the hardest part is transportation and getting around. The typical is driving under trees and power lines which is not smart, but that's the only way to get around," said Denise Dutton.

Some of the people here in Pike County may have to wait until mid-week until the lights are back on.