ASHLAND -- A fire scorched a house in Schuylkill County early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the place along Walnut Street in Ashland around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no one was hurt.

A fire marshal will look for a cause of that fire in Schuylkill County.